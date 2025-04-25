Justice Dept. revoking millions for Mass. violence intervention nonprofits

Organizations in Massachusetts say they've lost millions of dollars in funding after the U.S. Department of Justice notified grant recipients nationwide it was cutting support.

Chelsea's ROCA, an organization that offers violence intervention and behavioral health programs, is one of those impacted. Dwight Robson, ROCA's executive vice president of operations called the loss of the $6 million "unfortunate and concerning."

"We haven't identified exactly how we are going to close that gap but, unquestionably, it is going to impact our programming and the number of people that we are going to reach," he said.

The organization served about 1,321 high-risk young people last year.

In one of the letters ROCA received on Tuesday, the Justice Department said the grant was being terminated because "it no longer effectuates the program goals or agency priorities." But the organization disagrees.

"It perfectly aligns with the administration priorities," Robson said. "They say they want to combat violence, enhance public safety, coordinate with law enforcement, assist victims of trafficking."

At least one other local organization was being affected. UTEC in Lowell announced it was losing critical Justice Department funding for gun violence prevention, according to a statement released by the organization Wednesday.

"Cutting off funding to programs like these, midway through grant cycles, with no warning, undermines trust, stability, and progress. We must continue to support the community-rooted solutions that have been proven effective," UTEC CEO Gregg Croteau said in a statement.

The federal government cutting the grants is concerning residents in Chelsea.

"I think already the city has a reputation and it is only going to get worse if they take the funding away. There will be no help," Robin Antonetti said.

The letters of notification indicated that organizations have 30 days to appeal the grants' termination. NBC News reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi, who posted to X on Wednesday about "cutting millions of dollars in wasteful grants," had already reversed some of the cuts on Thursday.