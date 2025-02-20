Mass. agency orders utilities to lower residents' gas bills by at least 5%

Massachusetts' gas utilities have been ordered to lower prices for residents by at least 5% for March and April, saying immediate measures are necessary during this cold winter, during which many people have had extremely high heating bills.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities cited a "combination of increased supply costs, the recovery of unusually high programmatic costs through delivery charges, and a cold winter" for unsustainably high prices. The order says that the utilities will make up the cost of the move during the warm season.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The DPU's order, filed Thursday, notes that the agency will investigate whether it makes sense to permanently shift gas costs to off-peak seasons.

Amid cold temperatures that have many cranking up the heat, several Massachusetts residents say they've had record-high heating bills. Here's what's fueling the cost increase for home heating. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The companies affected, National Grid, Eversource, Unitil, Liberty and The Berkshire Gas Company, have until Monday at 5 p.m. to file the proposed changes to the cost of gas adjustment and local distribution adjustment factors.

Read the DPU's letter here: