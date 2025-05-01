More for education or the MBTA? Mass. lawmakers debate how to split surtax funds

Senate Democrats plan to send $370 million to the MBTA under a spending plan fueled by excess surtax revenues, about $420 million less than the House approved for workforce, infrastructure and reduced fare investments at the beleaguered transit agency.

The Senate's $1.28 billion supplemental budget (S 2512) unveiled Thursday looks to steer $613 million to education and $670 million to transportation. Senate budget chief Michael Rodrigues said the branch attempted to achieve a mostly even split between the two spending categories allowed for surtax revenues, which are collected from households with annual incomes above about $1 million.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"It is always our goal, but we do not count down to the pennies, to try to equally invest the money in both education and transportation," Rodrigues told reporters Thursday morning.

The Senate will debate the spending bill next Thursday, and the Senate Ways and Means Committee is also on the brink of releasing its fiscal 2026 budget proposal.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The House passed its surtax-backed supplemental budget (H 4005) April 9 on a 140-14 vote.

Representatives allocated $353 million for education and $828 million for transportation. The bill steered around $793 million to the MBTA as the agency faces a huge budget gap.

The MBTA under the Senate supplemental budget would receive $200 for its savings account, $100 million for workforce and safety training, $50 million for commuter rail system maintenance and upgrades, and $20 million for reduced fares for low-income riders. The House's MBTA investments carved out $400 million for workforce and safety investments, $300 million for the agency's savings account, $60 million for "physical infrastructure," $20 million for low-income fares and $13 million for Sumner Tunnel reimbursements.

Senate Democrats want to invest $190 million into "regionally equitable shovel-ready transportation improvements," with nearly $165 million of that aimed at Chapter 90 supplemental funding, according to a fact sheet. There's also $105 million targeted for regional transit initiatives, including $50 million for capital improvements at regional transit authorities.

Another $5 million will be funneled into "transportation improvements" surrounding the 2026 World Cup, with seven matches planned at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Rodrigues called the money a "downpayment" for "traffic safety concerns."