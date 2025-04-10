Mass. suing over Trump's cuts to remaining COVID-era K-12 school funding

Massachusetts and other U.S. states are challenging the Trump administration's plans to recover $2 billion in pandemic-era education funds intended to improve school facilities and address students' overall health.

The Bay State stands to lose $106 million in school funding grants, according to the lawsuit, filed Thursday by 15 states and Washington, D.C.

The Education Department's "drastic and abrupt change in position triggered chaos for state education departments … and local school districts," the lawsuit states. Key services for students stand to be disbanded and employees and contractors will continue to be laid off if the ESSER funding isn't restored.

In a letter announcing the move, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said funds were intended to be spent by September 2024 and previously granted extensions were reconsidered. Districts had "ample time" to spend the funds, she said.

In Massachusetts, Springfield was hit the hardest, losing over $47 million in ESSER funds followed by New Bedford, at $15 million.

Top congressional Democrat Rep. Katherine Clark told NBC10 Boston last week that Revere, which she represents, stood to lose $4.5 million that would have gone to rebuilding an elementary school, and that a court challenge was the likely way they would restore the funding.