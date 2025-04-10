Education

Mass. suing over Trump's cuts to remaining COVID-era K-12 school funding

Springfield is being hit the hardest, losing over $47 million in ESSER funds

By Matt Prichard and Asher Klein

NBC Connecticut

Massachusetts and other U.S. states are challenging the Trump administration's plans to recover $2 billion in pandemic-era education funds intended to improve school facilities and address students' overall health.

The Bay State stands to lose $106 million in school funding grants, according to the lawsuit, filed Thursday by 15 states and Washington, D.C.

The Education Department's "drastic and abrupt change in position triggered chaos for state education departments … and local school districts," the lawsuit states. Key services for students stand to be disbanded and employees and contractors will continue to be laid off if the ESSER funding isn't restored.

In a letter announcing the move, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said funds were intended to be spent by September 2024 and previously granted extensions were reconsidered. Districts had "ample time" to spend the funds, she said.

In Massachusetts, Springfield was hit the hardest, losing over $47 million in ESSER funds followed by New Bedford, at $15 million.

Massachusetts leaders were sounding off on the Trump administration's plans to recover $2 billion in pandemic-era education funding, including more than $100 million from Massachusetts, with Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., calling it "casual cruelty." Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Top congressional Democrat Rep. Katherine Clark told NBC10 Boston last week that Revere, which she represents, stood to lose $4.5 million that would have gone to rebuilding an elementary school, and that a court challenge was the likely way they would restore the funding.

This article tagged under:

EducationMassachusettsDonald TrumpTrump Administration
