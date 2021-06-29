Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Falmouth

Charges Dropped Against Man Accused of Rape on Ferry From Martha's Vineyard

The incident took place on a Steamship Authority of Massachusetts ferry Monday, July 7, authorities have said

By Staff Reports

David L. Ryan | Boston Globe | Getty Images

Prosecutors have dropped the rape charges against a man who was accused of attacking an 18-year-old woman on a ferry from Martha's Vineyard to Woods Hole, Massachusetts, this month.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office filed a motion dropping the charges after talking with the victim and her family, a representative for the prosecutors told NBC10 Boston and NECN Tuesday. The paperwork was filed Thursday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 20-year-old from Dorchester had been charged with two counts of rape, to which he pleaded not guilty at Falmouth District Court.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Worcester 16 mins ago

Child Taken to Hospital After Falling in Worcester Pool, Police Say

Carlos Ghosn 51 mins ago

Americans Apologize to Tokyo Court for Role in Ghosn Escape

The incident took place on a Steamship Authority of Massachusetts ferry Monday, July 7, authorities have said. After the ship docked, the woman reported to Falmouth police that she'd been sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors previously said the man was returning on the ferry from Martha's Vineyard, where he had been delivering appliances for his employer. After he and his co-worker parked their work truck, he allegedly went to the third-floor common area of the ferry, where he met the woman. She told police she went with him down to the parking area of the ferry, where he took her to the rear of his company's vehicle and forced her to have sex with him.

A person was arrested after a sexual assault was reported on a ferry.

He then allegedly left the dock as a passenger in the commercial box truck. The victim reported the incident to the ferry and a description of the truck was broadcast over police radio. A state police trooper located and stopped the vehicle on Route 28 north in Falmouth and took the man into custody.

The attorney representing the man said in court his client told him the encounter was consensual.

The Steamship Authority said it was cooperating with the state police in their investigation.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

FalmouthMassachusettsCape Codsexual assaultMartha's Vineyard
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us