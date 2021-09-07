Local

ida

Massachusetts Firefighters Leave for Louisiana

They will supplement and relieve personnel at local stations and handle calls requesting medical aid or emergency response

By Michael P. Norton

MEMA

Ten Massachusetts firefighters are departing for Louisiana Tuesday from the town of Lee to support first responders dealing with the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.

According to the Department of Fire Services, personnel from Carlisle, Dalton and Lynnfield will provide assistance under a mutual aid system known as the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Louisiana officials last week requested aid under the compact and on Friday Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning accepted the Bay State's offer of assistance.

Massachusetts firefighters equipped with their own personal protective equipment, including self-contained breathing apparatus, will supplement and relieve personnel at local stations, and handle incoming calls requesting medical aid or emergency response to suppress fires, the DFS said.

"We are grateful that these firefighters and three communities have stepped up to assist with this important mission," MEMA Deputy Director Pat Carnevale said in a statement Monday night. "MEMA continues to regularly monitor and respond to EMAC requests and is ready, and willing to assist if additional requests are made that the Commonwealth is able to fulfill."

On Friday, Browning reported four deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper generator use, as well as around a dozen burn injuries and house fires "attributed to attempts to refuel a generator while it was running."

Massachusetts is one of 21 states sending aid to Louisiana under EMAC.

