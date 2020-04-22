Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fisherman

Massachusetts Fisherman Who Went Overboard Dies at Hospital

The man went overboard while the ship was returning to Gloucester

police tape water

A fisherman went overboard in Massachusetts and later died, according to Coast Guard officials.

A crewman aboard the Miss Sandy went overboard as the Gloucester vessel returned from fishing Monday afternoon, the Gloucester Daily Times reported.

Nicolo Vitale, 49, was located in the water and died at Addison Gilbert Hospital that evening.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

fire 4 hours ago

Car Catches Fire in Dorchester

forecast 5 hours ago

Wind Chills, Temperatures in the 20s

Chief Warrant Officer John Roberts said the crewman was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water. It was unclear how long Vitale had been in the water.

Harbormaster T. J. Ciarametaro said the water temperature Monday afternoon was about 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7.2 degrees Celsius).

Vitale’s cause of death was not immediately released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fishermanGloucester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us