Flu numbers are improving in Mass., but hospitals are still strained

Massachusetts experienced a surge in flu cases this season and Boston health officials say while numbers are improving, it’s straining hospitals.

Flu cases are trending down from the first week of February – but the season isn’t over. The Boston Public Health Commission said cases they expect cases to continue to pop up through April and May, and warn the public to stay vigilant.

“All of the numbers appear to be coming down quite nicely, but they’re still up there and they’re still many more weeks ahead of us of flu season,” said Dr. Shira Doron, a Tufts infectious disease physician.

Boston reported over 1,000 flu cases the week of Feb. 8. That number is down to 543 as of Feb. 22, but hospitalizations are still a concern.

“Hospitalizations are still in the very high range for Massachusetts- emergency department visits are in the high range- not very high,” Doron added.

Health professionals said these kinds of numbers are a strain.

“Our beds are filled. Our emergency departments are backed up. People are trying to get admitted and with being hit really hard with the flu. This season has just you know you know added to that burden,” explained Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

This particular strain has also brought concerning complications in children.

“Influenza is affecting children’s brains causing encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain,” Doron said.

About 37% of Boston residents received the flu vaccine this season. The commission said that number is below both the state and national vaccination numbers. The call for residents to receive a vaccine grows as this strain proves to be deadly. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, there have been 191 flu-related deaths reported in the state this season, six of which were pediatric patients.

The commission said it’s not too late to get vaccinated and urge residents to get a shot as soon as possible. They’re offering free flu vaccine clinics throughout the city.

There is some good news – reported cases of RSV and COVID-19 have been trending down in the city since January, according to the commission’s Respiratory Illness Dashboard.