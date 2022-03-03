Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
gas prices

Massachusetts Gas Prices Soaring Due to Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Drivers in Massachusetts are spending an average of $3.62 per gallon now, 24 cents higher than one month ago and 98 cents more than one year ago

NBC10 Boston

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has soared 8 cents in the past week as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of crude oil on the international market, which in turn is felt at the pump in the U.S., AAA Northeast said this week.

Drivers in Massachusetts are spending an average of $3.62 per gallon now, 24 cents higher than one month ago and 98 cents more than one year ago.

The Massachusetts average price is a penny higher than the national average.

Crude oil spiked briefly to more than $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid-$90s.

AAA Northeast’s Feb. 28 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 8 cents higher than last week ($3.53), averaging $3.61 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 26 cents higher a month ago ($3.35), and 90 cents higher than this day last year ($2.71).

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” AAA spokesperson Lloyd Albert said in a statement. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

More on the Russia-Ukraine War

Business 31 mins ago

Retailers Start to Warn of Business Impact From Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Markets 2 hours ago

The World Could Be on the Brink of an Energy Crisis Rivaling the 1970s, Says IHS Markit's Yergin

United States 5 hours ago

A Russian Oil and Gas Embargo Is in the Cards. And Analysts Warn It Will Have Huge Consequences

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gas pricesMassachusettsRussiaUkrainegas
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us