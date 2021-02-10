Massachusetts Gets Failing Grades on COVID Vaccine Report Card

Massachusetts earned a failing grade for its coronavirus vaccine rollout, labeled one of the worst in the nation in a new Harvard report.

Written by Graham Allison and Hugo Yen of the Harvard Kenney School, Massachusetts received an “F” in three out of four categories -- deaths per capita, vaccinations per capita and vaccinations as percentage of doses available. The Bay State also earned a "D" in months taken to finish vaccinating eligible people.

Massachusetts can still turn things around if officials speed up the process, according to one of the co-authors.

“If tomorrow and the day after and the week after that we run faster in this marathon, we will move up in the race for the highest percentage of our population vaccinated," Allison said.

Massachusetts is 42nd among the nation's 50 states when it comes to vaccinations per capita, compared with Connecticut, which is fourth. Massachusetts is listed as 44th for vaccinations as a percentage of doses available.

The Harvard report comes amid continued scrutiny over the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Massachusetts launched a new appointment hotline Friday aimed at helping senior citizens who have struggled to navigate the state's vaccine website.

Massachusetts added more vaccination appointments and sites this week but many are still frustrated with the booking process and appointment availability. Gov. Charlie Baker said they are coming.

Baker said Monday that he's not ready to expand eligibility to those who are 65 or older, putting Massachusetts in the minority. In all or parts of about three dozen states, people 65 or older are already eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are currently five mass vaccination sites around the state -- two in Boston at Fenway Park and the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, and three others at Gillette Stadium, the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. A sixth mass vaccination site will open at Worcester State University on Feb. 16.

Baker's administration has promised at least seven mass vaccination sites will be established in the state. There are 125 operating vaccination sites in Massachusetts, with another 40 expected to be online by the the middle of the month. To find a site near you, go to mass.gov/covidvaccine.