Gov. Healey to appear on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers' this week

Set your DVR or otherwise prepare for a late night.

On the heels of a featured interview with the New York Times, Gov. Maura Healey will be in the national media spotlight again this week as a guest on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on NBC. The governor is the second guest billed for Wednesday's show, which airs on the East Coast at 12:35 a.m. Thursday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Healey shared the news on her X account Monday, reposting the show's lineup of guests for this week with a waving hand emoji and "See you Wednesday!" The show tapes at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In the weeks since she announced that she will be running for reelection next year, the first-term Democrat has featured into national political reporting for her calling on U.S. Senate Democrats to more aggressively resist President Donald Trump, and the lengthy video and print interview with the Times that featured Healey's vision for the Democratic Party in Trump's second term.

Appearing on "Late Night" gives Healey another national audience she can pitch that vision to.

Cynthia Erivo talks with Seth Meyers about learning the music from "Wicked" before ever seeing the show, being so overwhelmed the first time she saw the finished movie and if she sings along or not.

On set with Meyers, Healey will also be joined by Wednesday night's other guest, comedian and actress Mindy Kaling. Like Healey, Meyers grew up in New Hampshire and Kaling was raised in Cambridge, where Healey attended Harvard and briefly lived in recent years.