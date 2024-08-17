Massachusetts governor pledges to sign sweeping maternal health bill​

A sweeping maternal health bill has cleared both legislative chambers and is awaiting Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s signature.

The bill would create a pathway for midwives and lactation consultants to obtain licenses, encourage the creation of more freestanding birth centers, and establish a grant program to address maternal mental health and substance use disorder.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The legislation would also expand the statewide universal postpartum home visiting program and mandate that insurers provide coverage for postpartum depression and major depressive disorder screenings for perinatal individuals.

“This maternal health bill will save lives for all birthing families in Massachusetts," said Democratic state Rep. Marjorie Decker, one of the supporters of the bill.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

“I am so proud that we continue to lead the nation in safeguarding reproductive health and honoring birthing autonomy by allowing more birthing options, expanding equitable access to midwifery care and postpartum support, and providing better insurance coverage for perinatal individuals,” she added.

The legislation would create a state license that certified professional midwives must receive in order to practice midwifery, and require certain insurance providers, such as MassHealth, to cover doula and midwifery services including prenatal care, childbirth and postpartum care.

The bill would also create the Board of Registration in Midwifery within the Department of Public Health to license and provide oversight of licensed certified professional midwives.

Licensed certified professional midwives would be required to coordinate emergency care if needed and would also be able to issue prescriptions for certain drugs, under regulations to be promulgated by the board and DPH.

To encourage the creation of more freestanding birth centers, which operate independent from hospital systems, the bill would require DPH to draft updated regulations governing the licensure of freestanding birth centers to ensure safe and accessible birth options.

The legislation would also require state health officials to conduct a public awareness campaign about perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, and to develop a digital resource center available to the public. It would also require that perinatal individuals be offered a screening for postpartum depression and major depressive disorder, and that those services be covered by health insurance plans.

To better address barriers in access to care and reduce racial inequities in maternal health, the bill would also expand the universal postpartum home visiting program administered by state health officials and provide coverage for the program’s services.

A 2023 Massachusetts Department of Public Health report showed that maternal morbidity nearly doubled in the state from 2011 to 2020. Black women were 2.3 times more likely than white women to experience labor and delivery complications.

Under the bill, health insurers would also be required to provide coverage for medically necessary pasteurized donor human milk and products derived from it, serving as a critical source of nutrition for the growth and development of babies, particularly for vulnerable premature infants.

Healey indicated support for the bill when asked Friday

“Of course I'm going to sign it," Healey said.