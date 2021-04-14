Massachusetts Has Stopped Using the J&J Vaccine. Here's What to Know

No one in Massachusetts should be getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC and FDA recommended pausing its use to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health notified providers across the state to stop using the single-dose vaccine in response to federal recommendations Tuesday.

But millions of Americans have already received the shot, including more than 180,000 people in the Bay State. As of April 12, 181,034 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered in Massachusetts, according to the state's COVID-19 Response Command Center.

Now, experts are concerned that the decision to halt the use of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot could exacerbate vaccine hesitancy.

"We have to make sure we are getting good, quality information so they have context on what actually happened today, and what it means for the safety of the vaccine," Dr. Atyia Martin of the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition said Tuesday. "When people have access to good quality information, they usually make good decisions."

Experts say people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should pay attention to their bodies over the next three weeks. Those who are experiencing symptoms including severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath in that time should contact their health care provider.

Prior to the pause, J&J's vaccine was considered more desirable in many situations because it’s just one dose. But news of the six women who developed blood clots after getting the shots made Boston resident Tinisha Williams rethink her preferences.

“At first I wanted to get the J&J but I am all for the two-shot, I am all for that one," Williams said.

Now, scientists will work to figure out what’s causing the clots and if there’s a correlation with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases.

In the meantime, doctors are being asked to report patients with symptoms to a national database, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. The FDA and CDC also said the this specific type of blood clot requires “unique treatment.”

Some experts are concerned that, no matter what researchers find in terms of actual risk from the vaccine -- all drugs have some risk, and relatively few people blood clots have been reported -- it will be hard to undo the damage done to the trust in these vaccines in some people’s eyes.

“Certainly for those that are hesitant and worried about vaccines in general, this casts a pall over the vaccines in general, saying, well here’s a side effect we didn’t anticipate. It’s very serious and, you know, do I want to take the risk, even if it’s one in a million?” said Dr. Robert Klugman with UMass Memorial Medical Center.

But the Johnson & Johnson pause leaves those who were scheduled to get vaccinated with more questions than answers.

“I’m glad that they canceled it if they have a concern because, you know, why do something just to do it?” Dorene Cormier said.

Massachusetts residents that scheduled appointments for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should contact the provider they booked with directly.

If you received the J&J shot and have not developed any of the side effects associated with signs of blood clots within three weeks after vaccination, the risk of an adverse reaction is unlikely.