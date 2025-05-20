Healey applauds border control ‘tightening,' denounces ICE tactics

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Tuesday that she thinks President Donald Trump has made both sensible and nonsensical moves at the U.S. border.

"I told President Biden that he needed to act on the border and shut it down two years ago, three years ago now. I think that some of what Donald Trump has done on the border makes a lot of sense, right? And the tightening there," Healey told reporters following an unrelated event.

"I won't get into specifics. But the general move and recognition that there needed to be more control brought to the border is absolutely correct. And certain things have been done that make a lot of sense," Healey continued.

Healey's time as governor has been pigmented by an influx of migrants entering Massachusetts, the only "right to shelter" state in the nation. The state has spent about $1 billion annually on the system over the past two years, and has recently instituted systemic reforms in an attempt to prioritize Massachusetts residents in need of shelter and to decrease caseloads.

On Monday, the state announced plans to close all remaining hotel and motel shelters this summer, six months ahead of schedule. The number of families in shelter recently dropped below 5,000 for the first time since July 2023, according to the administration. That number is expected to drop below 4,000 families this summer.

"We've made a lot of reforms, a lot of changes, and as a result, you see numbers going down for folks who are in shelter," Healey said Tuesday. "You see costs going down, and we're just going to continue to make progress there."

Healey added Tuesday that she also thinks the Trump administration has gone "too far" on some factors of immigration policy.

"It's also the case that there are certain things that the Trump administration is doing now that don't make sense, right? Going after people and taking them off the streets without due process," Healey said.

"Nobody in this country should have ICE come into their home or into a place of work without due process rights," Healey continued. "They've just gone too far in terms of the issue of immigration, and that's creating incredible fear in community and causing a lot of heartache and anxiety."

Immigrant advocates have called on Healey in recent days to chart a stronger response to ICE actions in Massachusetts, which they say are sowing fear into communities with significant immigrant populations.

