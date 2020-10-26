Massachusetts High-Risk Communities Back to Step 1 of Phase 3

More than a dozen communities in Massachusetts will have to revert back to step one of phase three of the reopening plan.

That's due to the communities remaining in the high-risk category for three weeks now.

Some of these businesses just opened a few weeks ago under the state’s guidelines and now, today, will have to close yet again.

The state releases its weekly reports based on 14 days of information. There are 13 cities and towns that fall under that category including Chelmsford, Holyoke, Malden, Kingston, Randolph and Woburn.

Businesses like roller skating rinks, trampoline parks, escape rooms and indoor theaters and performance venues have to remain closed during this time.

For other businesses it would require them to reduce capacity from 50% to 40% for places like gyms, libraries, museums, arcades and driving and flight schools.

During this phase, outdoor gatherings at event venues and in public settings are limited to 50 people.

The following is the full list of communities who have been reverted back to high-risk: