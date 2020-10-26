Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus in new england

Massachusetts High-Risk Communities Back to Step 1 of Phase 3

That's due to the communities remaining in the high-risk category for three weeks now.

By Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than a dozen communities in Massachusetts will have to revert back to step one of phase three of the reopening plan.

That's due to the communities remaining in the high-risk category for three weeks now.

Some of these businesses just opened a few weeks ago under the state’s guidelines and now, today, will have to close yet again.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

aitken elementary school 7 hours ago

Seekonk Elementary School Reports COVID-19 Case

Maine 7 hours ago

Susan Collins Voting Against Barrett to Be ‘Fair and Consistent'

The state releases its weekly reports based on 14 days of information. There are 13 cities and towns that fall under that category including Chelmsford, Holyoke, Malden, Kingston, Randolph and Woburn.

Businesses like roller skating rinks, trampoline parks, escape rooms and indoor theaters and performance venues have to remain closed during this time.

For other businesses it would require them to reduce capacity from 50% to 40% for places like gyms, libraries, museums, arcades and driving and flight schools.

During this phase, outdoor gatherings at event venues and in public settings are limited to 50 people.

The following is the full list of communities who have been reverted back to high-risk:

  • Acushnet
  • Brockton
  • Chelmsford
  • Leicester
  • Malden
  • Plymouth
  • Randolph
  • Waltham
  • Webster
  • Woburn

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in new englandMassachusettsCOVID-19RandolphWoburn
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us