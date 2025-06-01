Massachusetts high school student detained by ICE, coach confirms

An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school student, described by his volleyball coach as an "exceptional citizen" who "makes other people smile," was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on Saturday morning.

The news has left the Milford community feeling "helpless," according to the teen's volleyball coach.

The student, a junior who excels in both sports and music at Milford High School, was on his way to volleyball practice with his teammates when their car was pulled over.

Andrew Mainini, the school's boy's volleyball coach, said he received a text sometime before 8:30 a.m. from a student who witnessed the detention. According to the coach, ICE agents released two other students who were in the car, stating they were minors.

"I was sitting there thinking, 'This can't be happening,'" Mainini said. "I'm a person who watches a decent amount of news and it's one thing to see things happening in the world. It's another to have them directly impact the people you work with and care for on a daily basis."

Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino confirmed over the phone Saturday night that he is aware of the teen's detention by immigration officials. He said he is looking into the matter, but his department was not involved in the operation.

Attempts to reach the Milford school superintendent and ICE officials for comment have been unsuccessful. In response to the detention, a peaceful protest is planned for noon Sunday at Town Hall.