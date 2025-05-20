What to know about Healey's accelerated plan to close hotel shelters

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced Monday that the state will be shutting down its hotel shelters this summer — a half year earlier than expected.

The goal is to move the people currently living in hotels into traditional shelters or more permanent housing.

Healey’s office says the number of people needing housing is down below 5,000 now, from a peak of 7,500 in 2023.

The number of emergency hotel shelters is down from 100 to 32.

The governor had planned to close all hotel shelters by the end of this year, but now says the state will be able to shut them all down by the end of this summer. She says these decreases are due to her administration’s reforms – including a six-month length of stay requirement, workforce training and job placement for residents and increased case management to help families find stable housing.

Jon Fetherston, who ran a hotel migrant shelter in Marlborough, says the federal crackdown on immigration and the new rules for families have been two of the factors leading to the drop in numbers here in the Bay State. However, he’s not convinced the governor will be able to stick to her updated timeline.

“President Trump closing the border has definitely stopped the new flow," Fetherston said. "I’m somewhat skeptical that all the Healey hotels are going to be closed by the end of summer, because where’s everybody going to live? And then more importantly, what domino effect is that going to have on housing for people who aren’t migrants?”

State officials have not said what will happen to the hotels once the shelters close.