‘Awful and atrocious': Father-daughter fishing trip marred by racial slur

A man says his Memorial Day father-daughter fishing trip on a Massachusetts lake turned acrimonious when a man on shore threw rocks at them and used a racial slur.

Video taken by Sherron Brown, who is Black, shows the man, who appears white, saying, "Oh yeah, I'm throwing rocks at you, ------," using a slur for Black people.

The man later told Lunenberg police, "I slipped a word out that maybe I shouldn't have but I was pissed," according to a police report, though when asked what word it was, he said, "I'm not going to admit to it." He also allegedly said he threw rocks around the boat.

The man, identified as 66-year-old David McPartlan, of Ayer, was later charged with two counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault to intimidate, according to the report.

Brown told NBC10 Boston he took his 10-year-old daughter to Shady Point Beach in Lunenburg to enjoy Memorial Day, but it was clear the man on shore wanted them gone,

"His first words were, 'Don't fish here next to my dock, go somewhere else. Why are you here?" Brown said.

The man got louder and kept yelling and swearing, according to Brown.

"It seemed like he was trying to establish some kind of invisible boundary where I can't fish towards his dock, even though that was not my intention anyway. There was at least 65 feet between us, which is a considerable distance," Brown said.

He said he had no choice but to all 911 after the man threw rocks at him and his daughter and shouted out the slur.

"I told him, 'Hey, I'm gonna record this if you're not gonna stop," Brown said.

He said his heart aches for his daughter after what she witnessed.

"Never in 1,000 years would you expect to be out doing what you love with the person you love, my daughter, and someone aggressive and yelling out things that are just awful, atrocious," Brown said.

He said the situation is not typical of what he's experienced fishing at this location for 15 years.

McPartlan is due to face the charges in Fitchburg District Court on June 16. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges, and NBC10 Boston wasn't able to reach him Friday.