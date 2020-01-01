Decision 2020

Massachusetts Launches Automatic Voter Registration System

By Associated Press

Ballot Box generic voting
NBC 5 News

Massachusetts launched its automatic voter registration system on Wednesday.

The new system will automatically update a person's voter registration when that person notifies a state agency like the Registry of Motor Vehicles of a new address or other change in status.

Those automatically registered to vote will then be notified by mail of the opportunity to choose a political party or to decline to register.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Hanson 32 mins ago

Firefighters Rescue Two Men From Icy Pond in Hanson

fatal crash 1 hour ago

Company’s Contracts Under Review After Fatal OUI Crash

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill approving the system last year so that automatic voter registration would begin in time for the next presidential primaries.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us