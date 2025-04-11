Massachusetts lawmaker facing federal charges in fraud and cover-up scheme

A Massachusetts lawmaker is facing federal charges for allegedly orchestrating a scheme that defrauded a local trade association of tens of thousands of dollars, which he used to fund personal and political expenses.

Christopher Flanagan, 37, of Dennis, was indicted on five counts of wire fraud and one count of falsification of records, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was arrested Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston at 2:30 p.m.

More to come.