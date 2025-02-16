Massachusetts

Massachusetts mall shut down by fire officials due to water leaks

The property will be inspected on Monday to see if it is safe to reopen

By Marc Fortier

The Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, was shut down by fire officials on Sunday after extensive water leaks damaged the building’s electrical systems.

The North Attleboro Fire Department said it responded to the mall at 999 South Washington St. at 1:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a notification of a fire alarm activation. When they arrived, the found that the alarm had been activated by water leaking through a detector.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

During their investigation, firefighters found several areas throughout the mall where water was leaking from the roof, affecting lighting fixtures and the men's and women's restrooms on the third floor. With the assistance of an electrical inspector, they were able to isolate power in several locations. A health inspector also responded to the scene and the building inspector was notified.

The water leaks are believed to have been caused by Sunday's snow, ice and rain storm, as there was significant snow and ice accumulation on the roof.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

As a precaution, the fire department decided to temporarily close the mall to the public while management works to address the leaks.

The fire department, local inspectors and mall management are scheduled to conduct a walk through of the mall on Monday to assess the extent of the damage and determine if it is safe to reopen.

The 3-floor, 1 million square foot property includes over 100 stores and restaurants, including two Macy's stores and a JCPenney.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 11 hours ago

Over 400 crashes reported in Mass. during weekend snowstorm

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Building collapses in Brookline, car crushed under fallen debris

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us