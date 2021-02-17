Local

Massachusetts Man Arrested in Manchester Shooting Death

A 67-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head outside a homeless shelter Saturday

A Massachusetts man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a weekend shooting death in Manchester, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office.

Timothy Johnson, 38, was arrested in Framingham, Massachusetts, and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jean Lascelle, 67. Authorities say Johnson shot Lascelle in the head Saturday morning outside a homeless shelter. Lascelle was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy determined that Lascelle died of a gunshot wound to the head. 

Johnson is scheduled to appear before the Framingham District Court on Thursday. He will be arraigned on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglarious instruments, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as being a fugitive from justice from New Hampshire.

