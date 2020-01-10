Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Massachusetts Man Charged With Raping Foster Daughters

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Massachusetts foster father appeared in court Friday to face charges that he raped his 11- and 12-year-old foster daughters.

Michael Diaz, 34, of Chelsea, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on 13 charges, including four counts of aggravated child rape.

He pleaded not guilty and was allowed to remain free on the $25,000 bail he posted after his district court arraignment in July. Diaz refused to speak when questioned by reporters outside of court after the arraignment.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BBJ 1 hour ago

$34M Sale of Penthouse Fails to Top Boston Price Record

bill vetoed 2 hours ago

Mills Vetoes Legalization of Sports Betting in Maine

"This is the most evil betrayal of trust I can imagine," Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

The charges stem from his treatment of the girls in his care between 2017 and 2019, prosecutors said. He had been approved as a foster parents by the state Department of Children and Families.

Diaz told the girls to keep his actions a secret, but in June, the 12-year-old child disclosed the alleged abuse to her biological mother. She also told her mother that she was concerned about her 11-year-old foster sister, prosecutors said.

Both girls disclosed the abuse in subsequent interviews with authorities.

Diaz was arrested in July. An examination of his phone turned up photos of the 12-year-old girl undressed, authorities said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsChelseaMichael Diaz
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us