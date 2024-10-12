Mass. man who called to ‘storm' Capitol in Jan. 6 riot convicted

A Massachusetts man who's previously said he regretted his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot after the 2020 presidential election has been convicted in federal court, prosecutors said.

Michael St. Pierre, a Swansea resident who's owned a grocery store in Fall River, was found guilty Wednesday after a bench trial of civil disorder, destruction of government property, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Washington, D.C., said Thursday.

Wearing a body armor vest and carrying a megaphone, St. Pierre helped the crowd chase officers into the North Doors of the building, where he threw the top of a flagpole toward officers, prosecutors said.

"Come on everybody, let's go everybody, we got to get everybody tight. We got to get tight! Let's go guys! We are going to storm this b****!" St. Pierre called to the crowd outside.

Earlier, he'd allegedly called out, "Hopefully they bust through, and I'll join them, to rush the Capitol and go grab Nancy Pelosi by the hair and f twirl her around."

St. Pierre, who was arrested in Fall River in July 2023, is due to be sentenced on March 14, prosecutors said.

He is one of more than 1,500 people to be charged in connection with the deadly Capitol breach, in which which Trump supporters briefly but violently interrupted the counting of the states' electoral votes that's part of the peaceful transfer of power.

St. Pierre told WJAR days after the riot, "I wish I stayed home because I don’t think it was all worth it."