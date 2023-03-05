Local

Massachusetts

Mass. Man Dead in Snorkeling Accident in the Florida Keys

By Irvin Rodriguez

File image of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle
NBC 6

A Massachusetts man died after a snorkeling accident in the Florida Keys on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Patrick Alan Martinec was snorkeling with Sundance Watersports on Alligator Reef off Islamorada when he called for help at around 2:20 p.m.

After being brought back on the boat where the crew began CPR, according to police.

Authorities say he was then transported to Mariners Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police say foul play is not expected to be a factor.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsFlorida Keys
