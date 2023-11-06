Massachusetts

Mass. man, caught with 3D-printed guns, faces judge

By Oscar Margain

A Massachusetts man accused of using a 3D printer to make guns faced a judge on Monday. The suspect was banned from owning firearms, but police found several at his home this past weekend.

Charles Santos, 34, had an arraignment hearing in Plymouth District Court for his alleged possession of an array of weapons, including some that were 3D-printed.

Prosecutors said Santos is not licensed to have guns based on his history.

However, according to police, he had an AR-style riffle, firearm accessories, a 3D printer, 3D-printed gun parts, body armor, steroids and other items.

Police said they found all of this during a search warrant at Santos' home on Howlands Lane in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Saturday as part of a days-long investigation into illegal gun possession.

The 34-year-old had posted bail following his arrest over the weekend but in court Monday, prosecutors successfully argued for his detainment until his next hearing later this week.

