Maine

Massachusetts Man Injured in 300-Foot Tumble Off Cliff in Maine

54-year-old Robert Burns, of Waltham, Massachusetts, was airlifted early Sunday to Central Maine Medical Center

Wardens say a Massachusetts man survived sliding and tumbling down a 300-foot cliff face when he lost his footing over the weekend in Dixfield, Maine.

Officials say 54-year-old Robert Burns, of Waltham, Massachusetts, suffered numerous injuries and was airlifted early Sunday to Central Maine Medical Center. He was listed in fair condition Monday at the hospital.

Officials say Burns drove his tracked all-terrain vehicle to the top of Holt Hill late Saturday. He was looking over the cliff known as Bull Rock when he lost his footing and slid down the steep face.

He was fading into and out of consciousness when wardens found him lying in the snow, wardens said. 

Wardens and first-responders loaded him onto a sled and took him to an ambulance, officials said, before a LifeFlight helicopter eventually transported him to the hospital in Lewiston.

