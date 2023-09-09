Vermont

Massachusetts man killed by fallen tree in southern Vermont

Vermont State Police say bad weather caused the tree to fall early Friday morning

By Laney Broussard

Getty Images

A Massachusetts man is dead after a tree fell on him at a campsite in Somerset, Vermont, early Friday morning

Vermont State Police said they received a call around 1 a.m. Friday from a woman who said her fiancé had been seriously injured while camping along Somerset Road.

State police responded and found Joshua Przybycien, 33, of Palmer, Massachusetts, dead under a fallen tree at the campsite. Investigators learned that the large tree had fallen onto Przybycien and his fiancée as storms passed overhead shortly after midnight.

The death is not considered suspicious, state police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.

More stories

Worcester 3 hours ago

Worcester teen's death leads to outpouring of concern over One Chip Challenge

Worcester 3 hours ago

Man seriously injured in Worcester stabbing

New Hampshire 6 hours ago

11-year-old struck by police cruiser in Manchester, NH

This article tagged under:

VermontMassachussets
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us