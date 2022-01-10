Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Massachusetts Man Killed in Crash in Atkinson, NH

Police said it is possible that he had a medical issue prior to the collision

By Marc Fortier

NBC10

A Massachusetts man has died following a multiple-vehicle crash in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on Monday.

The head-on crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Route 111 between Island Pond Road and Main Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Initial investigation showed that a Toyota sedan was headed east on Route 111 when it crossed over into the westbound lane, sideswiping a minivan before striking a Ford F250 pickup truck head on.

The driver of the Toyota, a 75-year-old Massachusetts man, was unresponsive and had to be removed from the car by fire personnel. He was taken to an area hospital and later died. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said they are looking to locate a female German Shepherd who fled one of the vehicles involved in the crash into the wooded area along Route 111 in the direction of Hampstead. The dog's name is Lacey, and anyone who sees her is asked to contact Atkinson police at (603) 362-4001.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said it is possible that the driver of the Toyota had a medical issue prior to the collision.

Route 111 remains closed in the area of the crash as a result of the investigation, with detours in place.

More New Hampshire stories

coronavirus 2 hours ago

2 NH House Members Test Positive After in-Person Sessions

coronavirus 7 hours ago

NH School District Closed Monday and Tuesday for COVID-19 Staff Absences

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNew HampshireAtkinsonroute 111
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us