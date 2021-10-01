Massachusetts Man Killed in Tractor-Trailer Crash on Turnpike in Maine

A 52-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a car crash with a tractor-trailer Thursday night on I-95 northbound in Wells, Maine.

Maine State Police responded to the fatal crash just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The tractor-trailer, driven by 24-year-old Sahib Singh of Fresno, California, was traveling in the right lane when he saw a BMW parked in the breakdown lane. Singh moved to the middle lane from the right lane, police said. The BMW, driven by 52-year-old Brian Anger of Auburn, Massachusetts, pulled out directly in front of the tractor-trailer attempting to use the crossover.

Singh was unable to avoid Anger and ran directly into the driver’s side of the car. Both vehicles came stopped in the median against the guardrail. It is unclear why Anger tried to use the crossover at mile 20. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Singh, who was hauling bulk goods to Lewiston, was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Northbound traffic was down to one lane and southbound traffic down to two lanes. The left lane of the Turnpike northbound at mile 20 was still blocked around 7 a.m. Friday.

Wells Fire and Rescue, Maine State Commercial vehicle, and Maine State Police traffic unit assisted at the scene.