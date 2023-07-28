Massachusetts man who said he would ‘grab Nancy Pelosi by the hair' facing charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A man for Massachusetts was arrested and charged for his actions during the capitol riot of January 6.

46-year-old Michael St. Pierre, from Swansea, Massachusetts has been charged with felony civil disorder, destruction of government property; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

St. Pierre will make his first court appearance after being arrested in Fall River on Thursday.

Court documents state that St. Pierre traveled to D.C. from Massachusetts and was heard saying that the Capitol is “where the meeting ground is. Hopefully, they’ll bust through, and I’ll join them to rush the Capitol, to grab Nancy Pelosi by the hair.”

Authorities also found video footage that identifies St. Pierre as the man throwing an object at the doors in the Capitol building.

He is also seen encouraging others to assist him to help him against a police line and using a megaphone to encourage rioters to enter the Capitol building saying “We need everybody, let’s get in the Capitol.”, according to court documents.

Over a thousand people have been arrested so far in almost all 50 states in relation to the events of January 6.