Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
recreational marijuana

Massachusetts’ Marijuana Shops Report $420M in Sales in 2019

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

Marijuana New Jersey
AP

Recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts raked in more than $420 million in sales in the first full calendar year of legalization, according to new state data.

The data released this week by the state's Cannabis Control Commission shows marijuana sales in December alone had topped $10.7 million even before Christmas.

The data will be updated to show the full 2019 calendar year sometime in January.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rehoboth 20 mins ago

Driver Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized in Rehoboth Crash

Roxbury 29 mins ago

Mother in Boston Double Murder-Suicide Was Biotech Exec

Massachusetts imposes roughly 17% to 20% in taxes on marijuana, including a 6.25% sales tax, a 10.75% excise tax and an optional local tax of up to 3%.

Massachusetts became the first East Coast state with regulated recreational marijuana stores when two opened on Nov. 20, 2018.

The cannabis commission has previously reported that pot shops generated $394 million in gross sales from Nov. 20, 2018 to Nov. 20, 2019.

More than 30 marijuana retailers have been licensed to operate in the state, along with dozens of other businesses approved to cultivate, manufacture and test marijuana products.

This article tagged under:

recreational marijuanaMassachusetts
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us