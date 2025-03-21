Health commissioner urges vigilance amidst measles outbreaks

Massachusetts public health officials are urging care providers to remain vigilant for potential measles cases as outbreaks worsen in Texas and New Mexico.

Compared to other states dealing with rising infections, there have been "no recent measles cases reported in Massachusetts," Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said Thursday.

But he highlighted a March 11 clinical advisory with recommendations for providers, including promoting vaccination schedules and isolating patients with suspected measles infections at health care facilities.

Measles cases are "most dangerous" for children under age 5 and adults over age 20, as well as those who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems, Goldstein said during a Public Health Council meeting. The disease spreads easily among people, with transmission risk lasting about a week or two, he said.

"The good news is that there's a safe and effective vaccine available to protect individuals and communities from measles," the commissioner said. "We're also happy to report that the most recent national immunization survey showed Massachusetts had some of the highest vaccination rates in the country."

A child's death in Texas has prompted a nationwide call for children to be vaccinated against the disease.

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rate is 98% for Massachusetts children under age 17, Goldstein said. But without mentioning specific areas, Goldstein cautioned some swaths of Massachusetts have lower childhood vaccination rates.

"As a precaution, the department has issued an advisory to clinicians to amplify existing guidance for vaccination against measles and to support provider recognition and management of potential cases of measles, should they occur in Massachusetts," Goldstein said.

In Texas and New Mexico, the measles outbreak has now surpassed 300 cases, leading to two deaths among individuals who were unvaccinated, according to The Hill.

DPH's clinical advisory warned about a "surge" in measles cases across 12 jurisdictions this year, including in New York City and Rhode Island. It noted the outbreak in west Texas overwhelmingly affected unvaccinated children.

Providers should consider a measles diagnosis in patients who have a fever above 101 degrees, a rash and a cough, among other symptoms, according to the advisory. Providers should immediately report suspected measles cases to the state, collect a nasal or throat swab from potentially infected individuals, and advise patients to be on the lookout for symptoms after traveling.

Measles can feel like a cold or the flu at first, but individuals will later develop a "red blotchy rash" that starts on their faces and then spreads throughout their body, Goldstein said.

"Measles often causes diarrhea, ear infections and pneumonia," he said. "Most people recover from the acute measles infection in a few weeks, but some cases can result in serious illness, hospitalization and even death."

Newly-appointed Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. says the ongoing measles outbreak is a call to action.

Massachusetts this winter has contended with a surge of flu cases, though Goldstein said the state has seen declining "flu activity" in recent weeks.

The most recently available state data show that about 3.1% of hospitalizations during the week of March 2 were tied to the flu, compared to 5.2% the prior week. There have been 252 influenza-related deaths in Massachusetts this flu season.

"We've lowered our estimated severity level from very high to moderate, and we're getting reports of a decrease in cases in our state," Goldstein said. "We're hopeful that this trend will continue over the next few weeks. That said, levels are still elevated, and the risk of flu persists."