Massachusetts Men Plead Guilty to Helping Nissan Executive Escape Japan

A Massachusetts father and son pleaded guilty in a Japan court on Monday to aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box.

Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, are accused of smuggling Ghosn out of the country in 2019 while the former auto titan was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges. Ghosn remains at large today.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Michael Taylor, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and private security specialist who in the past was hired by parents to rescue abducted children, has never denied the allegations.

Prosecutors say he used his knowledge to smuggle Ghosn in a speaker box on a private jet.

The Taylors were arrested in May 2019 and then handed over to Japanese officials.

The Taylors’ lawyers had argued the accusations don’t fit under the law Japan wants to try them under and that they would be treated unfairly in Japan and subjected to “mental and physical torture.” They have accused Japan of pursuing the pair in an attempt to save face after the embarrassment of Ghosn’s escape.

The Taylors face three years in prison, but they could get credit for time served.

Michael Taylor previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair magazine in which he described the mission in detail. When asked why he did it, he responded with the motto of the Special Forces: “De oppresso liber” or “to liberate the oppressed,” the magazine reported.

He insisted that his son wasn’t involved and was not even in Japan when Ghosn left.

A father and son duo has been arrested after allegedly helping a former CEO of Nissan escape house arrest in Japan.

Ghosn, who became one of the auto industry’s most powerful executives by engineering a turnaround at the Japanese manufacturer, had been out on bail after his November 2018 arrest on charges that he underreported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain.

Ghosn has denied the allegations and has said he fled to avoid “political persecution.”

Prosecutors have described it as one of the most “brazen and well-orchestrated escape acts in recent history.” Authorities say the Taylors were paid at least $1.3 million for their help.

On the day of the escape, Michael Taylor flew into Osaka on a chartered jet with another man, George-Antoine Zayek, carrying two large black boxes and pretending to be musicians with audio equipment, authorities said. Meanwhile, Ghosn, free on bail, headed to the Grand Hyatt in Tokyo and met up with Peter Taylor, who was already in Japan, authorities say.

The elder Taylor and Zayek met up with the two others at the Grand Hyatt and shortly after, they split up. Peter Taylor hopped on a flight to China while the others got on a bullet train and went back to another hotel near the airport, where Taylor and Zayek had booked a room. They all went in; only Ghosn’s rescuers were seen walking out.

Authorities say Ghosn was inside one of the big black boxes. At the airport, the boxes passed through a security checkpoint without being checked and were loaded onto a private jet headed for Turkey, officials said.