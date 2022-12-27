Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Massachusetts Minimum Wage Increases to $15 Per Hour on Jan. 1

The wage hike is the final step in a five-year increase from $11 to $15 approved by voters

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

The new year will bring another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, the minimum wage will be $15 per hour, up from $14.25 per hour.

Tipped employees' minimum wage will raise from $6.15 to $6.75 per hour and they must make $15 per hour when their tips and wages are combined.

Employers must make up the difference if the tips don't bring the worker to $15 per hour at the end of a shift.

The minimum wage applies to all employees except agricultural workers, for most of whom the minimum wage is $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The minimum wage hike is the final step in a five-year increase from $11 to $15 approved by voters and signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker back in 2018.

More Massachusetts stories

Coronavirus 1 hour ago

XBB Subvariant Now Accounts for Half of All COVID Cases in New England

Scituate 3 hours ago

Water Main Break to Impact Service for Hours in Parts of Scituate

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us