Massachusetts Minimum Wage Increases to $15 Per Hour on Jan. 1

The new year will bring another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, the minimum wage will be $15 per hour, up from $14.25 per hour.

Tipped employees' minimum wage will raise from $6.15 to $6.75 per hour and they must make $15 per hour when their tips and wages are combined.

Employers must make up the difference if the tips don't bring the worker to $15 per hour at the end of a shift.

The minimum wage applies to all employees except agricultural workers, for most of whom the minimum wage is $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The minimum wage hike is the final step in a five-year increase from $11 to $15 approved by voters and signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker back in 2018.