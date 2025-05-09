Now's your chance to create Massachusetts' new seal, flag and motto 

The state is soliciting proposals from artists, historians, designers, "culture bearers" and anyone else who has an idea for a new Massachusetts state seal, flag and motto.

The Massachusetts Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission launched an open call for proposals Thursday, hoping to whittle the suggestions down to three finalists for each category before getting public input and then making final recommendations to Gov. Maura Healey by July 29. It is the second effort to rethink the state's emblems since 2020, and the first one folded in 2023 without making any concrete recommendations.

"Our seal, flag, and motto should reflect not just our history, but the vibrant, diverse community we are today – and the future we are building together. I can't wait to see the creativity, ideas, and sense of belonging that people across Massachusetts will bring to this process," Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler, who co-chairs the new advisory commission, said.

Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism Executive Director Kate Fox, the other co-chair, said the commission is seeking "ideas that reflect who we are and who we strive to be" and called the redesign "an opportunity to ensure that every community sees itself in our story."

For centuries, the seal has portrayed an indigenous person on a shield. The crest above it, which is also the state's military crest, features an arm holding a sword. The motto is roughly translated from Latin as "By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty."

The advisory commission said it is seeking potential designs that include elements of nature-based symbols native to Massachusetts, like the right whale, the eastern white pine or elm tree, and cranberries. Other potential elements may include the geographic shape of Massachusetts and coastline imagery reflective of the state's connection to the Atlantic Ocean and maritime industries.

"These examples are not intended to limit potential submissions. The Commission encourages and welcomes a broad range of designs that capture the full creativity of our citizens," the commission said.

Submissions are due here by June 18.