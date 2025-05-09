Massachusetts

Now's your chance to create Massachusetts' new seal, flag and motto 

Submissions are due by June 18

By Colin A. Young

The state is soliciting proposals from artists, historians, designers, "culture bearers" and anyone else who has an idea for a new Massachusetts state seal, flag and motto.

The Massachusetts Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission launched an open call for proposals Thursday, hoping to whittle the suggestions down to three finalists for each category before getting public input and then making final recommendations to Gov. Maura Healey by July 29. It is the second effort to rethink the state's emblems since 2020, and the first one folded in 2023 without making any concrete recommendations.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Our seal, flag, and motto should reflect not just our history, but the vibrant, diverse community we are today – and the future we are building together. I can't wait to see the creativity, ideas, and sense of belonging that people across Massachusetts will bring to this process," Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler, who co-chairs the new advisory commission, said.

Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism Executive Director Kate Fox, the other co-chair, said the commission is seeking "ideas that reflect who we are and who we strive to be" and called the redesign "an opportunity to ensure that every community sees itself in our story."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

For centuries, the seal has portrayed an indigenous person on a shield. The crest above it, which is also the state's military crest, features an arm holding a sword. The motto is roughly translated from Latin as "By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty."

The advisory commission said it is seeking potential designs that include elements of nature-based symbols native to Massachusetts, like the right whale, the eastern white pine or elm tree, and cranberries. Other potential elements may include the geographic shape of Massachusetts and coastline imagery reflective of the state's connection to the Atlantic Ocean and maritime industries.

"These examples are not intended to limit potential submissions. The Commission encourages and welcomes a broad range of designs that capture the full creativity of our citizens," the commission said.

Submissions are due here by June 18.

More Massachusetts news

Boston Business Journal May 7

Massachusetts business outlook hits pandemic-era low

Boston Business Journal May 6

Massachusetts moves up on list of 10 best US states

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us