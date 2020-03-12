Massachusetts now has 108 cases of the coronavirus, an increase from 95 on Wednesday.

That represents a slightly higher increase than the day before, when only three new cases were announced. The new numbers were announced Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

They come amid widespread preparations for the outbreak, which has killed thousands of people around the world and nearly 40 people in the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced on Thursday that they are imposing self-isolation as they await COVID-19 test results.

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency over the outbreak. The 92 cases reported that day were more than double the count from the day before.

Schools across Massachusetts are canceling classes or moving to online-only education, more than 1,000 people have been put in quarantine in the state and companies are sending workers home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Middlesex County has 49 cases, Norfolk 24, Suffolk 22, Berkshire 9, Essex 2 and Worcester one. There is also one case from an unknown location. Sixty of the cases are male and 48 female. Ten of the 108 total patients required hospitalization.

The vast majority of the cases -- 82 -- are related to an employee conference held by the Cambridge biotech company Biogen from Feb. 24 to 27 at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston. The hotel said Thursday that it is closing indefinitely.

Do you have symptoms of coronavirus and wish to get tested? We want to hear about your experience. Please share your contact information with the NBC10 Boston Investigators here or email tips@nbcboston.com.