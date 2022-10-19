Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
state dinosaur

WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Now Has an Official State Dinosaur

Governor Charlie Baker, alongside Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and other lawmakers, will go to a ceremonial signing Wednesday at the Museum of Science for legislation that establishes an official state dinosaur

By Matt Fortin

NBCUniversal

You're probably familiar with Massachusetts' state bird (the chickadee,) state drink (cranberry juice) and maybe even the Bay State's state flower (the Mayflower, of course.)

But now, Massachusetts has its own official state dinosaur — the Podokesaurus Holyokensis.

Governor Charlie Baker, alongside Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and other lawmakers, will go to a ceremonial signing Wednesday at the Museum of Science for legislation that establishes an official state dinosaur.

The Podokesaurus Holyokensis is believed to have been between three and six feet long, weigh about 90 pounds and travel between nine and 12 miles per hour, according to the UMass Amherst magazine. They had a carnivorous diet and lived around 180 to 195 million years ago.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

state dinosaurMassachusettsMuseum of Science
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us