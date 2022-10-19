WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Now Has an Official State Dinosaur

You're probably familiar with Massachusetts' state bird (the chickadee,) state drink (cranberry juice) and maybe even the Bay State's state flower (the Mayflower, of course.)

But now, Massachusetts has its own official state dinosaur — the Podokesaurus Holyokensis.

Governor Charlie Baker, alongside Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and other lawmakers, will go to a ceremonial signing Wednesday at the Museum of Science for legislation that establishes an official state dinosaur.

The Podokesaurus Holyokensis is believed to have been between three and six feet long, weigh about 90 pounds and travel between nine and 12 miles per hour, according to the UMass Amherst magazine. They had a carnivorous diet and lived around 180 to 195 million years ago.