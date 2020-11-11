Amid Pandemic, Mass. Observes Veterans Day With Virtual Events

Massachusetts Gov. Baker and other officials were set to pay tribute to those who have served the country in a virtual ceremony Wednesday, as the state observes Veterans Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker and Department of Veterans’ Services Secretary Cheryl Lussier Poppe were set to join with veterans, clergy, musical performers and others for the ceremony at 10 a.m.

“Today we pause to say thank you to those in our Commonwealth who have and continue to serve our nation with valor and distinction,” Baker said. “Let us not forget that because of the brave men and women who wore the uniform, we can live the lives we do in a safe and free country.”

The soldiers’ homes in Holyoke and Chelsea said they would air the ceremony for veterans in addition to a virtual message from Rear Admiral Michael Wettlaufer, Commander of the Military Sealift Command.

Brookline was set to hold its annual Veterans Day program featuring speeches from local veterans at the town hall at 11 a.m. Attendees are required to wear a cloth face covering and practice social distancing.

In Foxboro, a “Remembering Our Fallen Memorial” was open for public viewing at Patriot Place from 1:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Due to the pandemic, many communities are opting for virtual events and prerecorded observances to mark the occasion.

Sommerville, for example, shared a Veterans Day observance with messages from Mayor Joe Curtatone and others.