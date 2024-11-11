Massachusetts officials held Veterans Day ceremony at State House

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey marked Veterans Day with a ceremony at the State House on Monday morning. She was one of a number of speakers.

“All citizens of the Commonwealth owe it to the nation, to our rights as free people because all of the rights and freedoms we enjoy today, young and old, come from the service and sacrifice of our veterans,” said Healey, mentioning that Massachusetts is home to many firsts, like the National Guard and the U.S. Navy.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“That is why every day should be celebrated as Veterans Day, to celebrate those who fought for our nation, defended our democracy, generation after generation.”

She shared good news after she and Secretary Jon Santiago visited the Veterans’ Home in Holyoke last week, which faced a major outbreak during the pandemic.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“We all understand the terrible tragedy that happened there just years ago. But to see that building rise from the ashes essentially in Holyoke,” she said, adding that people will soon start moving in. “A world class care facility that will serve veterans for years to come.”

The service also included a military POW/MIA remembrance candle lighting and taps and a performance by the Lynn ROTC. Additionally, Andrea Gayle-Bennett, the deputy secretary of the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services in Massachusetts, presented two awards.

The first award was the Captain Thomas Hudner Jr. Valor award, which was presented to Marvin Howard, a volunteer at the Agawam Cemetery and veteran who served six years in the U.S. air force. Howard has dedicated his life to veterans' causes and has been present for over 10,000 veteran services.

Marvin Howard receiving the Captain Thomas Hudner Jr. Valor award.

The second award named the Captain Thomas Kelley Community Engagement award was presented to the Veteran's Association of Bristol County, for the work they have done for veterans in their community.

Other speakers included Lieutenant Gov. Kim Driscoll, veteran Colonel George A. Rollins and C. Andrew McCawley, a former naval officer and president and CEO of the New England Center and Home for Veterans.

The ceremony concluded with a musical salute to veterans by the 215 Army Quintet and honoring of a 98 year old veteran.

Mayor Michelle Wu also attended a Veterans Day ceremony earlier in the day Monday at the Fitzgerald VFW Post in South Boston and will give remarks at the annual Puerto Rican Veterans Day Celebration in the afternoon.

There are numerous other events happening across Massachusetts on Monday, including ceremonies in West Roxbury and Acton, a parade in Quincy and a turkey giveaway for veterans at Crocetti's in East Bridgewater. New England Patriots guard Cole Strange is also hosting his second annual Evening to Salute Veterans at the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel in Foxborough on Monday night.