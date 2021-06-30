Local

Massachusetts

Massachusetts' Oldest Resident Celebrates 113th Birthday

Hazel Plummer, 113, is the oldest living person in New England

By Kelly Garrity

It's a whole lot of candles to try to fit on one cake.

Massachusetts’ oldest resident Hazel Plummer celebrated her 113th birthday last week.

Plummer, a resident of the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton, Mass. was born on June 19, 1908. 

Notching 113 years means Plummer has lived through quite a few historic events, including two global pandemics-- the COVID-19 Pandemic last year and the Spanish Flu Pandemic in 1918. 

Plummer is not only the oldest Bay State resident, but also holds the title over all of New England. She is the 10th oldest person living in the U.S., and the 29th oldest person in the world.

