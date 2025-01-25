Massachusetts park closed over potential bird flu outbreak

The D.W. Field Park in Brockton and Avon is closed until further notice.

In a message posted Friday, officials announced that the park was being closed out of an abundance of caution due to wildlife issues, explaining that there might be a potential outbreak of avian flu.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The public was warned not to touch any injured or dead birds, and to report any sightings to the state.

On Thursday, park officials shared that dead swans and geese were found on Upper Porter Pond.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This is about 20 miles away from a pond in Plymouth where dozens of ducks, geese and swans were found dead with suspected bird flu last weekend.

Also this week, the state confirmed that several geese that were found sick or dead on the UMass Amherst campus earlier this month were confirmed to have had the illness.

This as cases have been on the rise across the country.

"This isn't really a surprise for us," said Andrew Vitz, of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. "We've been dealing with a variety -- not just here in Massachusetts but across the country -- a variety of outbreaks of avian influenza since it arrived on the continent in 2022."

The virus is rarely passed to humans, but it is possible. There have been nearly 70 human cases across the country in the past year.