Video: NH man wanted in 4 states arrested after evading police in Mass.

A man wanted in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia and Maryland was arrested Thursday after a police chase through several highways in the Bay State, officials said.

Jaquelle Anderson, from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was arrested in Clinton, Massachusetts, where he was spotted by a Massachusetts State Police helicopter after successfully evading troopers on interstates 290 and 495 and Route 62, according to the agency.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Footage released by state police shows Anderson, 39, walking out of the woods near a building after being spotted by an officer in the aircraft. He is later seen surrendering and being taken into custody by a large group of officers.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The incident began about 2:45 p.m. when, police said, an officer on I-290 tried to stop a rental car with a Virginia license plate that was the subject of an alert — its driver was suspected to be wanted on over a dozen warrants in Massachusetts as well as others, including felony offenses, in New Hampshire, Maryland and Virginia.

The driver didn't stop for the officer and took off in the breakdown lane, according to police, leading the trooper to stop giving chase, for public safety. The car was spotted again on I-495 and drove over a tire deflation device on an offramp, but it kept driving erratically on Route 62, so troopers didn't chase after it.

Investigators reached out to the rental company, which was able to locate the vehicle in Clinton, which the helicopter spotted — before finding Anderson just before 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Police didn't say what Anderson was wanted for; he's due in Marlborough District Court Friday, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Earlier in the day, Clinton police had told the public that there was a large police presence around Berlin and West Ledge streets, but that no one was hurt as a person was taken into custody.