Massachusetts Power Outage Map: See Which Cities Have No Power

Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power Wednesday after a powerful nor’easter slammed New England overnight with heavy rain and wind.

The number of power outages increased to more than 496,000 by 10:30 a.m. and is expected to grow.

High winds from the storm snapped power poles and downed trees causing road blockages and widespread power outages.

The National Weather Service advised residents not to travel in the “dangerous” conditions as crews work to restore power and cleanup debris.

“Our crews are deployed & assisting with damage & restoration efforts where conditions have been deemed safe from the powerful Nor'Easter impacting the region,” the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

The map below, which is updated every 15 to 30 minutes, shows the latest power outages in Massachusetts.

MEMA officials offered tips to remain safe as crews work to restore power across the state.

✅ Avoid downed power lines & assume they are live

✅ Call 9-1-1 to report downed lines

✅ Call your utility company to report power outages

✅ Keep #generators outside & away from building

⚡ Power outage safety & prep tips: https://t.co/7pa5JjuY6b pic.twitter.com/3UGTdY4Dxi — MEMA (@MassEMA) October 27, 2021