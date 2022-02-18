Local

Massachusetts Power Outage Map: See Which Towns Are Without Power

Strong winds have caused over 20,000 power outages on Friday morning

By Marc Fortier

Eversource

Thousands of Massachusetts residents are without electricity Friday morning due to strong wind gusts that are knocking down trees and power lines across the region.

As of 6:30 a.m., about 23,000 customers were reporting power outages.

Residents are reminded to consider safety during outages. Those who use a generator should make sure to keep it as far away from the home as possible and away from air vents, windows and doors. Downed wires should be reported immediately to by calling 911, and outages can be reported to your utility company.

