Massachusetts Power Outage Map: Thousands Without Electricity as Storm Moves Through

Thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power Friday as a powerful storm moves through New England, bringing heavy rain and wind.

The number of power outages had reached 15,000 as of 4 p.m. Friday. Additional outages are anticipated due to strong winds that could knock down tree limbs and power lines.

Flood warnings are in effect for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and high wind warnings are in effect for coastal Maine. There is also the isolated possibility of a tornado.

Street flooding is already being reported in Billerica and Manchester, New Hampshire, among other places. Westwood High School is also closed due to a downed tree.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 Nahatan Street between Clapboardtree Street and the @westwood_ps High School is closed due to a tree down. ⚡️⚡️live wires down as well⚡️⚡️ 🚓🚒 on-scene. — Westwood Police (@WestwoodPD) November 12, 2021

The National Weather Service said a two to four hour period of heavy rain, gusty winds and embedded thunderstorms could cause some flooding and damaging wind gusts.

[Weather Concerns Today] A 2-4 hour period of heavy rain, gusty winds and a few embedded t-storms are expected later today. Poor drainage street flooding, southerly wind gusts of 35-50 mph and even the low risk for isolated severe weather/localized damaging wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/sFK8DPMDTS — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 12, 2021