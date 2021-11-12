Local

power outages

Massachusetts Power Outage Map: Thousands Without Electricity as Storm Moves Through

The map below, which is updated every 15 to 30 minutes, shows the latest power outages across Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

Wayland Fire

Thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power Friday as a powerful storm moves through New England, bringing heavy rain and wind.

The number of power outages had reached 15,000 as of 4 p.m. Friday. Additional outages are anticipated due to strong winds that could knock down tree limbs and power lines.

The map below, which is updated every 15 to 30 minutes, shows the latest power outages in Massachusetts.

Flood warnings are in effect for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and high wind warnings are in effect for coastal Maine. There is also the isolated possibility of a tornado.

Street flooding is already being reported in Billerica and Manchester, New Hampshire, among other places. Westwood High School is also closed due to a downed tree.

Latest storm updates

The National Weather Service said a two to four hour period of heavy rain, gusty winds and embedded thunderstorms could cause some flooding and damaging wind gusts.

