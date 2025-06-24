Boston

Thousands without power on record hot day in Mass.

NE-ISO, which oversees New England's power grid, said it had to dip into reserves on Tuesday after an unexpected loss of power generation.

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 9,000 customers were without power across Massachusetts on Tuesday evening, as the hottest day of the year was winding down.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 9,383 power customers in the dark just before 7:30 p.m. Among them was most of the town of Middleborough — town officials said their gas and electric utility informed them of a significant outage about 5 p.m..

They opened Nichols Middle School as a cooling center, and said Middleborough Public Library will be open through 11 p.m. There was no estimate on when power would return, according to Town Manager Jay McGrail.

NE-ISO, which oversees New England's power grid, said it had to dip into reserves on Tuesday after an unexpected loss of power generation. The organization issued an Energy Emergency Alert, its lowest of three levels, but did not urge anyone in New England to conserve power.

We are all looking for ways to stay cool during this heat wave, and these DIY tricks may make the weather a little bit more bearable.

Boston hit 101 degrees on Tuesday — the hottest June day not only of the year, but in the city's history. Other cities across the region set heat records as well.

