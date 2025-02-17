Thousands without power in Mass. as strong winds follow storm

Nearly 15,000 customers were without power late Sunday night as high winds ripped through Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 14,802 power customers in the dark as of 11:45 a.m. — see the map here.
The weather forecast called for high winds, with gusts up to 50-60 mph, as the storm that dumped snow and ice across the area moves into the Gulf of Maine.
