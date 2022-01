Thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power Saturday as a blizzard pummels the region with more than two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 80 mph in some areas.

Through early Saturday morning, nearly 30,000 residents were reporting power outages.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Association (MEMA) warned that the greatest risk for outages was in the eastern part of the state, including Cape Cod and the Islands.

Wind gusts during the #MAsnow storm are expected to cause power outages, particularly in Eastern MA and Cape/Islands.



Check generators, keep electronics charged, locate flashlights, radio & extra batteries.



Power outage preparedness & safety tips: https://t.co/7pa5JjuY6b https://t.co/AIcyAc65PH — MEMA (@MassEMA) January 29, 2022