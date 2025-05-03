storm damage

Storm knocking out power, downing trees around Mass.; ground stop at Logan airport

Nearly 10,000 people were without power across Massachusetts on Saturday, and flights were halted out of Boston's Logan airport

By Asher Klein

With a storm system causing heavy winds in Boston and across New England Saturday, thousands of people were without power.

A ground stop was issued for Boston's Logan International Airport, preventing departures through at least 6:15 p.m. due to the storms. Nine flights were canceled and 37 delayed as of 5:45 p.m., according to FlightAware's Misery Map.

National Grid reported more than 7,500 customers without power in Massachusetts, while Eversource reported nearly 2,000 as of about 5:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported that a wind gust was measured at 61 mph near Worcester's airport. The agency had warned of damage to power lines and trees.

In Tewksbury, a tree fell onto an SUV, causing damage but not hurting anyone, local police said.

