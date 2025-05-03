Storm knocking out power, downing trees around Mass.; ground stop at Logan airport

With a storm system causing heavy winds in Boston and across New England Saturday, thousands of people were without power.
A ground stop was issued for Boston's Logan International Airport, preventing departures through at least 6:15 p.m. due to the storms. Nine flights were canceled and 37 delayed as of 5:45 p.m., according to FlightAware's Misery Map.
National Grid reported more than 7,500 customers without power in Massachusetts, while Eversource reported nearly 2,000 as of about 5:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service reported that a wind gust was measured at 61 mph near Worcester's airport. The agency had warned of damage to power lines and trees.
In Tewksbury, a tree fell onto an SUV, causing damage but not hurting anyone, local police said.
Traffic Advisory: Please avoid the area of Shawsheen Street near Arlington Street due to a downed tree on a vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Crews are on scene—expect delays and seek alternate routes. -TPD121 pic.twitter.com/OXjMnfk1Aq— Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) May 3, 2025