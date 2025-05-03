Storm knocking out power, downing trees around Mass.; ground stop at Logan airport

With a storm system causing heavy winds in Boston and across New England Saturday, thousands of people were without power.

A ground stop was issued for Boston's Logan International Airport, preventing departures through at least 6:15 p.m. due to the storms. Nine flights were canceled and 37 delayed as of 5:45 p.m., according to FlightAware's Misery Map.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

National Grid reported more than 7,500 customers without power in Massachusetts, while Eversource reported nearly 2,000 as of about 5:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported that a wind gust was measured at 61 mph near Worcester's airport. The agency had warned of damage to power lines and trees.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In Tewksbury, a tree fell onto an SUV, causing damage but not hurting anyone, local police said.